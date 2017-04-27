BRIEF-Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
April 27 Guillemot Corporation SA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 11.4 million versus EUR 9.0 million year ago
* Expects growth in sales and operating income for 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2pqwUyk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement
WASHINGTON, June 15 An influential conservative bloc of Republican lawmakers on Thursday said it opposed renewal of an internet surveillance law unless major changes were made in how the U.S. government collects and uses American data, reflecting disagreement within the majority party.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: