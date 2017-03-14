UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Guinness Nigeria Plc:
* Says it has responded to court process filed by Pharma Deko Plc which alleges that the co is contractually indebted to Pharma Deko in sum of 175.7 million naira
* Says the Co strongly dispute and deny that the Co is indebted to pharma deko plc in the stated amount or any amount at all Source : bit.ly/2mHk3G6 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources