March 14 Guinness Nigeria Plc:

* Says it has responded to court process filed by Pharma Deko Plc which alleges that the co is contractually indebted to Pharma Deko in sum of 175.7 million naira

* Says the Co strongly dispute and deny that the Co is indebted to pharma deko plc in the stated amount or any amount at all