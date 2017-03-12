March 12 Guirenniao Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Shanghai health-related company for 2.7 billion yuan ($391.02 million) via cash and share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 675 million yuan in share private placement to help fund the acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mfsE0d

($1 = 6.9050 Chinese yuan renminbi)