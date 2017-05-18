UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Guirenniao Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy remaining 49 percent stake in shoe making unit for 367.5 million yuan ($53.33 million)
* Says board elects Lin Tianfu as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pWsTz6; bit.ly/2qw7mjE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8910 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources