April 21 Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 237 million yuan to 302 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (215.9 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main products is the main reason for the forecast

