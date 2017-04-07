BRIEF-Ergomed appoints Dan Weng new chief executive officer
* Says appointment of Dan Weng as its new chief executive officer and a board director of Ergomed
April 7 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned biochemistry subsidiary will use 28.1 million yuan to set up a Guizhou-based biochemistry JV with partners, to hold 51 percent stake in the JV
RESPIRATORIUS AB (PUBL) - PATENT OFFICE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION ISSUED A DECISION TO GRANT A PATENT APPLICATION FOR RESP3000 SERIES, DESIGNED FOR USE IN CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTICS WITH PET-CAMERA
Coard appointed Chanvit Tanphiphat as chiarman of co