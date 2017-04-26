April 26 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 136.5 million yuan to 156.0 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (130.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of medical logistic, service and industry business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aTTh47

