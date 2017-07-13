FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication announces contract award from Oregon State University
July 13, 2017 / 4:35 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Gulf Island Fabrication announces contract award from Oregon State University

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc :

* Gulf island fabrication, inc. Announces contract award from oregon state university

* Gulf island fabrication inc - revenue and man-hour backlog associated with award will be included in q2's report

* Gulf island fabrication inc - first vessel will be built in houma, la, and will be delivered to osu in q4 of 2020

* Gulf island fabrication - contract award is for construction of a regional class research vessel (rcrv) with an option for two additional vessels

* Gulf island fabrication - ‍through unit received a contract for construction of a rcrv with an option for two additional vessels​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

