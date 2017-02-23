Feb 23 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc
* Gulf Island Fabrication reports fourth quarter earnings
* Q4 loss per share $0.24
* Q4 revenue $55.5 million versus $55 million
* Revenue backlog of $133.0 million as of December 31, 2016
compared to a revenue backlog of $181.2 million as of September
30, 2016
* Labor backlog of about 1.3 million hours at Dec 31, 2016
compared to a labor backlog of 1.6 million hours reported as of
Sept 30, 2016
* Expect to recognize revenue from our backlog of
approximately $130.4 million and $2.6 million during years 2017
and 2018, respectively
