April 6 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd:
* Fy revenue at $194.4 million versus $86.2 million year ago
* Fy loss after tax of $17.4 million versus $214 million
year ago
* Fy operating costs per barrel on a gross field basis
reduced to $3.5/bbl from $5/bbl in 2015
* Cash balance at 5 april 2017 of $112.7 million against
$100 million of debt
* Operations in the Kurdistan region remained safe and
secure throughout 2016
* 2016 gross production of 12.7 million barrels of oil, up
14 percent on 2015, an average of 34,794 bopd
* Shaikan production for Q1 2017 averaged 36,293 bopd
* Current daily production is at c.38,000 bopd
* Says gross production guidance for 2017 is set at
32,000-38,000 bopd
* Says without further investment in the field beyond
maintenance capital, expect production levels to be at lower-end
of 2017 guidance range
* Progressing in ongoing talks with mnr on
commercial,contractual conditions,particularly around regular
payments conforming to psc,crude marketing arrangements
* Funded for estimated capex of $58-68 million for the
40,000 bopd stabilisation case and a further $25-45 million for
the increase to 55,000 bopd
