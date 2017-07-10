FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gulf Resources temporarily suspends production at Sichuan Province well
July 10, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Gulf Resources temporarily suspends production at Sichuan Province well

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Gulf Resources Inc

* Gulf resources announces temporary suspension of production at its first natural gas well in sichuan province

* Gulf resources inc - ‍in initial stages of production, content of natural gas did not meet expected quality standards​

* Gulf resources inc - ‍gulf resources continues to be optimistic about both its core business and opportunities in sichuan province​

* Gulf resources inc - ‍at present time, gulf expects to report strong results in bromine and improved results in chemicals for q2 of 2017​

* Gulf resources- ‍overall, excluding potential extraordinary items, currency exchange problem, expects to report sales in q2 2017 increased over previous year​

* Gulf resources inc - ‍also expects to report that earnings and earnings per share increased by double digits in q2 2017​

* Gulf resources inc - ‍believes suspension will not change intermediate to long-term opportunities for natural gas production in sichuan province​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

