May 23 Gulfmark Offshore Inc:
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - entered into intercompany dip
agreement among company, Gulfmark Rederi as, as lender, and DNB
Bank Asa, as issuing bank
* Gulfmark Offshore - Rederi will make available to co a
term loan facility of up to $35 million to allow co to continue
to operate its business
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - Rederi will manage co's
properties pursuant to co's filing of a voluntary petition for
relief under chapter 11
* Gulfmark Offshore - as security for loans to be made under
agreement, to pledge 65% of equity interests in Gulfmark
Capital, Gulfmark Foreign Investments, GM Offshore
Source text: (bit.ly/2rcHtGJ)
