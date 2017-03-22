BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 22 GulfMark Offshore Inc
* Gulfmark offshore inc- on march 17 co, units entered into an agreement relating to senior secured revolving credit facility - sec filing
* Gulfmark offshore inc - pursuant to agreement, norwegian lender agreed to extend revolving loans in aggregate principal amount of $10.0 million
* Gulfmark offshore inc - norwegian lender funded loans on march 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.