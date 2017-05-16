May 16 Gulfmark Offshore Inc
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on
debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc says global business operations to
continue as normal
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc says under terms of RSA, company
will convert its outstanding senior notes to 35.65 pct of equity
in a reorganized Gulfmark
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - restructuring will be implemented
through a voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of company on
or before May 21, 2017
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc says conversion will result in
elimination of about $430 million in outstanding debt and about
$27 million in annual interest payments
* Gulfmark Offshore - will also launch $125 million rights
offering to holders of senior notes for an additional 60 pct of
equity in reorganized Gulfmark
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc says $125 million rights offering
will be backstopped by certain holders of senior notes
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - existing shareholders will receive
0.75 pct of equity as well as warrants for an additional 7.5 pct
of equity in reorganized Gulfmark
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - warrants will have a 7-year term
and an exercise price based on a reorganized overall equity
value of $1 billion
