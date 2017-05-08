BRIEF-Dova Pharma sees IPO to be priced between $15 and $17/shr
* Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc sees IPO of upto 4.06 million shares of common stock to be priced between $15 and $17 per share - SEC filing
May 8 Gulfport Energy Corp:
* Gulfport energy corporation reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91
* Q1 revenue $333 million
* Q1 revenue view $225.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gulfport Energy Corp - qtrly net production averaged 849.6 mmcfe per day, an 8% increase over q4 of 2016
* Gulfport Energy Corp - expect to spud both a springer and sycamore location in scoop during summer of 2017.
* Gulfport Energy Corp - now estimate that company's 2017 realized oil price will be in range of $3.75 to $4.75 per barrel below wti.
* Gulfport Energy Corp says gulfport reaffirms its 2017 capital budget
* Gulfport reaffirms its 2017 capital budget and production guidance
* Boeing, Tibet Financial Leasing announce commitment for 20 737 MAX airplanes
* Clovis Oncology -on June 18,entered stipulation, agreement of settlement intended to settle purported class action litigation, Medina V. Clovis Oncology