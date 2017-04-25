BRIEF- Nextware announces business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it forms a business and capital alliance with SIVIRA Inc on June 16
April 25 gumi Inc:
* Says it will spin off the development of VR hardware, software and contents, as well as VR investment business to a newly set up unit on June 12
* Says the newly set up unit will be capitalized at 100 million yen in all
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SpcCrJ
* China Renaissance was exclusive financial advisor (Recasts and adds details of investors)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21