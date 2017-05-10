BRIEF-IMF Bentham says it will cease funding of shareholder class action against Spotless Group
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
May 10 Gunma Bank Ltd
* Says it will retire 10 million shares (2.1 percent of outstanding) of its common stock on July 3
* Says the total shares outstanding is 460.9 million shares after the retirement
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Bylb4a
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
SYDNEY, June 20 A credit ratings downgrade of Australia's biggest banks by Moody's Investor Service is not expected to raise their funding costs because the new rating is in line with other ratings agencies, Deutsche Bank analysts said.