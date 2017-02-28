UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 28 Guoco Group Ltd:
* HY profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company HK$3.05 billion versus HK$2.53 billion
* Declared interim dividend of HK$1.00 per ordinary share
* HY revenue HK$6.42 billion, down 34 pct
* In malaysia "challenging operating conditions are expected to continue"
* Recent volatility in hotel industry is expected to remain in months ahead
* GL will continue with its hotel refurbishment programme and expects to launch three refurbished hotels next year
* Price of oil will continue to impact GL's oil and gas royalty revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources