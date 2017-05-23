BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Guocoland Ltd
* Company has today entered into a joint venture agreement with HLHC
* Parties agreed to fund development project by issuance of additional share capital, shareholders' loans or external loans
* Hong Leong Holdings (China) Pte. Ltd. (hlhc) will subscribe for 25% shareholding in gll chengdu pte. Ltd
* agreement is not expected to have any material effect on earnings per share of guocoland group for current fy ending 30 june 2017
* based on acquisition consideration of land parcels of rmb3.64 billion, co's initial investment of its 75% shareholding estimated to be rmb2.84 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.