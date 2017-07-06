MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 6 Guolian Securities Co Ltd :
* Company entered into equity transfer agreement with RBS
* Consideration for acquisition is RMB354 million
* Company has agreed to acquire, and RBS has agreed to sell, 33.3% of equity interest in Hua Ying Securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing