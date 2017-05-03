May 3Guomai Technologies Inc :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 40.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are expanded education scale and increased investment return as well as increased profit from ICT park

