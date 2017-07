July 24 (Reuters) - Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder and party acting in concert have reduced 7 million lots of company's A-share convertible bonds as of July 24

* Says controlling shareholder and party acting in concert own 18.1 million lots of company's convertible bonds after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eHis1B

