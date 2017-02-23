BRIEF-PICC announces Jan-May aggregate premiums income of units
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million
Feb 23 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 4.21 billion yuan ($612.26 million) from 4.29 billion yuan previously
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2maI9d6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8762 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Jan-May aggregate premiums income derived from PICC Health Insurance Company RMB18,063million
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
ZURICH, June 16 The Swiss government appears to have heeded a recommendation from the country's banking lobby for assurances that dozens of countries receiving bank data from Switzerland will use the information properly.