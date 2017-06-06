BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2016 1 0100070.3), for securities soft lost customer prediction method
* Says patent is valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZT3jHe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)