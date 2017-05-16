BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
May 16 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/au5gbM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage: