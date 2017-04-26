April 26 Gurit Holding AG:

* Signed an acquisition agreement with PH Windsolutions for an undisclosed purchase price

* Closing of transaction is expected by end of August 2017

* PH Windsolutions currently employs 66 staff in total. The company generated a turnover of around 12 million Swiss francs in 2016 with a strong year-on-year top-line growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)