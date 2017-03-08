March 8 Gurit Holding AG:
* Net sales for FY 2016 amount to 352 million Swiss francs
($347.24 million), a currency-adjusted increase of 0.3% versus
2015
* FY net profit increases to 26.0 million francs,
profitability target substantiated for second consecutive year
* FY operating profit margin at 10.5% of net sales, best
operating profit margin in more than 15 years
* FY proposed distribution of 20.00 Swiss francs per bearer
share
* Overall, Gurit currently estimates that company will
continue to grow on a low single-digit level in 2017
* In terms of profitability, company strive to further
substantiate its mid-term target of 8 -10% operating profit
margin
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 1.0137 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)