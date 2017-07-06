Total CEO hopes Britain will remain in the European Union
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
July 6 GURIT HOLDING AG:
* HAS SIGNED A LICENSING CONTRACT WITH THE ARMACELL GROUP, VIA ARMACELL LICENSE SERVICES S.C.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, July 7 Total's chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said on Friday he had not given up on the idea of keeping Britain in the European Union.
* Grid drop rules out record-equalling pole in Silverstone (Adds detail)
SPIELBERG, Austria, July 7 Formula One title contender Lewis Hamilton will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after his car required an unscheduled gearbox change, Mercedes said on Friday.