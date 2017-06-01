BRIEF-Airopack Technology Group secures funding to double its manufacturing capacity
* EQS-ADHOC: AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG SECURES FUNDING TO DOUBLE ITS MANUFACTURING CAPACITY
June 1 Gurit Holding AG
* Gurit wins new wind turbine OEM as customer
* New customer placed first set of orders for wind blade mould systems at total contract value of some CHF 11 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 21 Airline caterer Gategroup is planning to use the contacts of new owner HNA Group and its European heritage to make a mark in the fast-growing Chinese air travel market, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
* AUTONEUM HAS SOLD ITS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN BETIM, BRAZIL, TO AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIER STS GROUP