PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 1 Guyana Goldfields Inc:
* Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results; sold 40,700 oz au generating US$22.4m in operating cash flow and net earnings of $0.06 per share
* Guyana Goldfields Inc - maintaining its production and cost guidance for 2017
* Guyana Goldfields Inc - due to mine sequencing, gold production is expected to be slightly higher in second half of year relative to first half
* Guyana Goldfields - qtrly gold produced 40,900 ounces versus 41,300 ounces; qtrly revenue $50 million versus $48.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman. MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser, as of September 1.