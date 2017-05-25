May 25 GVC Holdings Plc:

* Group delivered a strong performance in Q1, with daily NGR up 13 pct (+14 pct in constant currency) on pro forma Q1 2016

* Positive momentum reported in Q1 has continued into Q2

* Group daily NGR is up 16 pct (+18 pct in constant currency) for Q2 period up to May 21 against same period in 2016

* "Comparatives will get more challenging as we move through rest of year, particularly in absence of a major football tournament this summer" - CEO

* Continued enhancements to customer offering, return to more normalised marketing spend will deliver another year of strong progress Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)