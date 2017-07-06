UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Gvc Holdings Plc
* H1 2017 group daily NGR up 10%
* H1 2017 NGR eur 484.8m up 10% versus H1 2016 pro forma eur 441.8m
* Q2 2017 underlying group daily NGR up 15% versus Q2 2016
* Trading in line with management expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources