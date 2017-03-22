March 22 GWS Production AB:

* Receives government research grant from Vinnova

* Sum of Vinnova grant will be around 2 million Swedish crowns ($226,652)

* Aim of project, which will run until 2018, is to use artificial intelligence to quickly and effectively detect new global security risks

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8241 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)