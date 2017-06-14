June 14 H2O Midstream:
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets
from Encana Oil & Gas
* Co will assume ownership and operation of Encana's
existing produced water gathering system
* Under agreement, Co will gather, dispose, deliver for
re-use produced water for substantial portion of Encana's
acreage position in Howard County, Texas
* Says plans to expand existing system through addition of
new produced water pipelines, additional disposal wells
* By 2018, H2O Midstream expects to have more than 200 miles
of pipeline for gathering and 140,000 barrels per day of
disposal capacity
* Says plans to expand existing system through construction
of a water storage and re-use hub
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: