May 8 Hachi-Ban Co Ltd

* Says it will distribute 136,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 3,210 yen per share through private placement to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., Kanakan Inc., CIC Inc., TAIYA Co.,Ltd., NIPPON AGENCY INC., YAMATO SANGYO Co., Ltd.,AC’S CO.,LTD, KAKIMOTO CO.LTD, Bell Shokuhin Co.,Ltd, Marugo kensetsu.,THAI HACHIBAN CO.,LTD.

* Says it will raise 436.6 million yen in total for equipment upgrades

* Says placement date is May 25

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/S17o0I

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)