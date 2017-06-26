UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 26 Hachi-Ban Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 35,000 shares of its common stock to THAI HACHIBAN CO.,LTD. via private placement on July 13, at the price of 3,210 yen per share (112.4 million yen in total)
* Says proceeds will be used for fund of equipment upgrade
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sYkHTx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources