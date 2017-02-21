Feb 21 Hackett Group Inc-

* The Hackett Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 revenue $70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $72 million to $74 million

* Hackett Group Inc - sees Q1 pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.22 to $0.24

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $72.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S