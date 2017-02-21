MOVES-Instinet names new U.S. head of sales for CMS business
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
Feb 21 Hackett Group Inc-
* The Hackett Group announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 pro forma earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q4 revenue $70.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $67.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $72 million to $74 million
* Hackett Group Inc - sees Q1 pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.22 to $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $72.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LIMA, June 15 Canada's Frontera Energy Corp plans to invest $2.5 billion in oil and gas exploration and production in Peru, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
BUENOS AIRES/TORONTO, June 15 Authorities in the Argentine province of San Juan lifted restrictions on leaching operations at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine on Thursday, but the world's biggest gold producer said it would not immediately resume full operations.