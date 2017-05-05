UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Haemato AG:
* Decides on capital increase from authorized capital
* To increase capital by 1,202,102.00 million euros; new shares be issued at price of 6.20 euro per share
* Gross issue proceeds of around 7.4 million euros ($8.13 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9098 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources