BRIEF-Valeant says John Paulson joins company's board of directors
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:
May 8 Haemonetics Corp:
* Haemonetics Corp- fourth quarter fiscal 2017 revenue of $228.1 million, down 6pct compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.98; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $219.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $1.55 - $1.65
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Haemonetics Corp- "overall fiscal 2018 revenue is expected to approximate fiscal 2017 revenue"
* FY2018 revenue view $899.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 When Wal-Mart Stores Inc bought online retailer Jet.com for $3 billion last year, it marked a crucial moment - the world's largest brick-and-mortar retailer, after years of ceding e-commerce leadership to arch rival Amazon, intended to compete.
LOS ANGELES/MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., June 16 The merger that shook food and retail stocks on Friday - Amazon.com Inc's proposed deal to buy Whole Foods Market Inc - rattled some employees of the upscale grocery chain who expressed fears ranging from layoffs to the loss of their laid-back corporate culture.