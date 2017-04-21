UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 21Haengnam Household & Health Care Inc :
* Says appointed Hong Seok Hyun as co-CEO
* Says co's current CEO, Yoon Kyung Seok, will begin to serve as co-CEO as well
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1PT7L5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources