July 6 Haengnam Household & Health Care Inc :

* Says 300 million won worth of its 5th series convertible bonds have been converted into 469,482 shares of the co, at 639 won/share

* Says 500 million won worth of its 6th series convertible bonds have been converted into 789,889 shares of the co, at 633 won/share

* Says listing date of new shares is July 21

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/f5bPYt

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)