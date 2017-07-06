UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Haengnam Household & Health Care Inc :
* Says 300 million won worth of its 5th series convertible bonds have been converted into 469,482 shares of the co, at 639 won/share
* Says 500 million won worth of its 6th series convertible bonds have been converted into 789,889 shares of the co, at 633 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is July 21
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/f5bPYt
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources