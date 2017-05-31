May 31 Haengnam Household & Health Care Inc :

* Says it will issue 11th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 1 billion won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 810 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent, and conversion period from May 31, 2018 to April 30, 2020

