June 21 Haengnam Household & Health Care Inc :

* Says it will issue 12th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 1 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is June 22, 2020, coupon rate is 1 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 816 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KimTkc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)