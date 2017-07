July 28 (Reuters) - HAFSLUND ASA:

* HAFSLUND - OSLO ENERGI HOLDING AS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF VOLUNTARY OFFER

* SETTLEMENT OF VOLUNTARY OFFER WILL BE MADE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND NO LATER THAN 11 AUGUST 2017

* OSLO ENERGI HOLDING RECEIVED ACCEPTANCES UNDER VOLUNTARY OFFER FOR A TOTAL OF SHARES REPRESENTING ABOUT 91.69% OF VOTING RIGHTS AND 88.32% OF SHARE CAPITAL IN HAFSLUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)