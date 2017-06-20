June 20 Hafslund Asa's board said in a
statement:
* The board of directors recommends not to accept the
announced offer from the city of Oslo
* Estimated value in independent valuation from sparebank 1
markets is significantly higher than offer price of nok 96.75
per share
* Sparebank 1 markets has concluded that company's
underlying value per share is nok 139 based on today's expected
transaction values, and nok 168 based on discounted expected
future cash flows
* As the City of Oslo and Fortum jointly own more than 90%
of the voting shares in Hafslund, following completion of the
offer, the offeror would be able to proceed to a compulsory
acquisition of the other shareholders, regardless of the level
of acceptance of the offer among the other shareholders. As a
result, minority shareholders have no realistic possibility of
remaining shareholders in company
* Shareholders will have choice between accepting offer
price or get compensation for shares determined by judicial
valuation
* Board of directors' opinion is that possibility of
obtaining a higher price per share through a judicial valuation
clearly outweighs for risk attached to outcome of a legal
process
* It will be in shareholders' financial interest not to
accept offer, but instead let price be determined by a judicial
valuation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: