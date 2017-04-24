BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 Hagiwara Electric Co Ltd
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2018
* Says it will set up two split preparatory companies based in Aichi-ken on May 1
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
