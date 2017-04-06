UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 6 Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd
* Co through units entered into strategic cooperation agreements with Shanghai Hirain Digital Technology Co and Dalian Betop Culture Technology Co
* Agreement in relation to cooperation with two companies in creative production of marine culture-themed ip, and research and development, and upgrade of equipment in theme parks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources