* INTUITIVE AERIAL HAS RECEIVED A FIRST ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW NEWTON C FROM JAPANESE COMPANY SANWA
June 16 Hailiang International Holdings Ltd
* Feng Hailiang retired as a non-executive director, chairman of board
* Ji Danyang retired as an executive director and a member of remuneration committee of company
* Cao Jianguo has been appointed as chairman of board and has ceased to act as chief executive officer
* Feng Luming an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
* Zhou Diyong retired as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company that has lost 70 percent of its value following a dispute with its biggest customer Apple , said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
* Says its unit will acquire 6.7 percent stake in Hangzhou-based investment co for 347 million yuan