April 11Hailun Piano Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 9.4 million yuan to 11.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (9 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uahq4C

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)