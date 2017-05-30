BRIEF-Jernigan Capital announces commencement of public offering of common stock
May 30 Hain Celestial Group Inc:
* Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility to June 15th
* Hain Celestial-extension to enable co to be compliant with credit facility reporting obligations as it works to complete filing of form 10-K for FY ended June 30, 2016
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1,354,418 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies